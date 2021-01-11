TVS Motor Company has launched a new Sheet Metal variant of its Jupiter scooter in India. Priced at Rs. 63,497, it is the most affordable Jupiter model yet. The Sheet Metal variant is exactly the same as the standard model except for a different wheel design. Hence, it offers an LED headlight, 21-liter under-seat storage, and a BS6-compliant, 109.7cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design TVS Jupiter: At a glance

The TVS Jupiter is built on an underbone type frame and sports an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat, a silvered grab rail, and blacked-out alloy wheels. It packs an analog instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a mobile charger, and a 21-liter under-seat storage compartment. The bike has a kerb weight of 109kg and a 6.0-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The TVS Jupiter is powered by a 109.7cc, air-cooled engine, which comes linked to a CVT automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.3hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.4Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the riders' safety, the TVS Jupiter is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It also offers combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

New rates Meanwhile, other models have witnessed a price-hike