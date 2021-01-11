Aprilia has started delivering the SXR 160 maxi-scooter. To recall, it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and was announced last month after facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the highlights, the SXR 160 offers an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and runs on a BS6-compliant 160cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Aprilia SXR 160: At a glance

The Aprilia SXR 160 has a crossmax design and sports a headlamp-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a lockable glovebox, and a USB charging port. The scooter packs a fully-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 129kg and a 7-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Aprilia SXR 160 draws power from a BS6-compliant 160cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 10.8hp at 7,100rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 5,750rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia SXR 160 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?