In a proud achievement for Bentley, in 2020, the company posted its highest-ever sales figure in 101 years by delivering 11,206 cars. In comparison to 2019, the automaker registered a 2% increase in sales. Interestingly, in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production was shut for seven weeks and it was resumed at 50% output for nine weeks, as social distancing norms were introduced.

Sales figures The Americas remained the company's biggest market

Bentley sold most of its cars in the Americas (3,035 cars), witnessing an increase of 4% as compared to 2019. The Continental GT (24%) and GT Convertible (15%) together accounted for 39% of the total sales. Meanwhile, the Bentayga SUV emerged as the best selling model, accounting for 37% of total sales despite the production issues thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data China posted the biggest growth in demand

For Bentley, China posted the biggest growth in demand. The company achieved a sales increase of 48% (2,880 cars) in 2020, as against 1,940 units sold in 2019. The market welcomed the all-new Flying Spur sedan while the sale of Bentayga SUV also remained strong.

Warning signs Demand in Europe and Middle East in the red

Meanwhile, the market entry delays of the all-new Bentayga led European sales to fall to 2,193 units - a decline of 18% in comparison to 2,670 units in 2019. In the UK, the company managed to sell 1,160 cars, recording a decrease of 22% over the previous year. The sale in Middle East tumbled to 735 cars in 2020, as against 852 in 2019.

