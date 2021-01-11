In an attempt to increase sales, Tata Motors is offering great deals on select BS6 models in India such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. Here's our roundup.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 4.70 lakh

The Tata Tiago comes with benefits worth Rs. 28,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. The car has a sloping roofline, a chrome-accented grille, swept-back halogen headlights, and alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 84.5hp of maximum power and 113Nm of torque.

Car #2 Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 5.39 lakh

The Tata Tigor is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 33,000, including an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000. The compact sedan sports a chrome-surrounded grille, eye-catching alloy wheels, and projector headlamps. It has a 5-seater cabin with dual airbags and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The car runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 84.5hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Car #3 Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh

Tata Nexon is available with Rs. 3,000 corporate discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus (only for diesel variants). The SUV has a sleek grille, alloy wheels, and adjustable headlights. It offers a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel and dual airbags. It gets two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol mill that delivers 120hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 110hp/260Nm.

Car #4 Tata Harrier: Price begins at Rs. 13.84 lakh