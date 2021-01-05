Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 12:10 am
Expanding its product portfolio, Austrian automaker KTM has launched its 390 Adventure motorbike in Malaysia.
As for the highlights, the bike has an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a traction control system, and switchable ABS.
It draws power from a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The KTM 390 Adventure sits on a steel trellis frame and features a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.
The bike packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a dry weight of 162kg and a 14.5-liter fuel tank.
The KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional quickshifter. The motor generates a maximum power of 42.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 390 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a traction control system and switchable ABS.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by adjustable 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In Malaysia, the KTM 390 Adventure motorbike carries a price-tag of RM 30,800 (approximately Rs. 5.56 lakh). The quickshifter is sold as an optional accessory and costs RM 1,600 (roughly Rs. 29,000).
