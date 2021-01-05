Expanding its product portfolio, Austrian automaker KTM has launched its 390 Adventure motorbike in Malaysia. As for the highlights, the bike has an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a traction control system, and switchable ABS. It draws power from a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design KTM 390 Adventure: At a glance

The KTM 390 Adventure sits on a steel trellis frame and features a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a dry weight of 162kg and a 14.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional quickshifter. The motor generates a maximum power of 42.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 390 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a traction control system and switchable ABS. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by adjustable 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability