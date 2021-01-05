Ahead of its launch in India this month, British automaker MG Motor's Hector Plus (7-seater) SUV has been spied at a dealership stockyard, revealing its key design aspects. As for the highlights, the upcoming four-wheeler will have a sporty design and a refreshed cabin with new features. However, it is unlikely to receive any mechanical changes. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MG Hector Plus (7-seater): At a glance

The MG Hector Plus (7-seater) will sport a revamped front fascia, featuring a new grille with a diamond stud type pattern, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek swept-back LED headlights. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section will remain unchanged except for a gloss black strip between the taillamps.

Information Power and performance

MG Hector Plus (7-seater) will be available with three BS6-compliant engine choices. The 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine generates 168hp/350Nm. Meanwhile, the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and petrol-hybrid motors make 141hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The new Hector Plus will have a 7-seater cabin with a dual-tone black and beige color theme, bench-type seat in the second row, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and a power steering wheel. The SUV will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, and a rear-view camera will be there for passengers' safety.

Information What about the pricing?