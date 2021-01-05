Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 06:12 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched the Katana motorbike in its home country. The sports tourer is offered in a single Candy Darling Red color and only 100 units will be produced.
As for the highlights, the bike has a semi-faired look, packs a digital instrument console, and draws power from a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine sourced from the GSX-S1000F.
Here's our roundup.
The Suzuki Katana has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat with red stitching, an upswept exhaust, a beefy headlight cluster, and Candy Darling Red paintwork.
The engine, mid-section, and swingarm are finished in matte black, while the front forks and handlebars get a golden finish.
The bike also packs an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console.
The Suzuki Katana is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that generates 150hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 108Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Katana is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a 3-level traction control system.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by fully-adjustable 43mm KYB USD forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.
In Japan, the limited-run Suzuki Katana carries a price-tag of ¥15,95,000 (approximately Rs. 11.29 lakh). The premium vehicle is expected to make its way to India next year in limited numbers.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.