Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched the Katana motorbike in its home country. The sports tourer is offered in a single Candy Darling Red color and only 100 units will be produced. As for the highlights, the bike has a semi-faired look, packs a digital instrument console, and draws power from a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine sourced from the GSX-S1000F. Here's our roundup.

Design Suzuki Katana: At a glance

The Suzuki Katana has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat with red stitching, an upswept exhaust, a beefy headlight cluster, and Candy Darling Red paintwork. The engine, mid-section, and swingarm are finished in matte black, while the front forks and handlebars get a golden finish. The bike also packs an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console.

Information Power and performance

The Suzuki Katana is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that generates 150hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 108Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Katana is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a 3-level traction control system. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by fully-adjustable 43mm KYB USD forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability