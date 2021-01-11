-
Bookings of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine open in IndiaLast updated on Jan 11, 2021, 12:54 pm
BMW has started accepting bookings for its 3 Series Gran Limousine in India. Interested customers can pre-order it via the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs. 50,000.
First 50 customers will also receive a complimentary 'BMW Comfort Package' worth Rs. 1 lakh. It includes a coat hanger and a 10.9-inch iPad Air prefixed in the vehicle.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: At a glance
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be available in Luxury Line and M Sport trims.
It will have a sloping roofline, the company's signature kidney grille, a wide air dam, an all-LED lighting setup, 17-inch V-spoke/18-inch dual-spoke alloy wheels, and a wheelbase of 2,961mm.
It will come in Carbon Black, Melbourne Red, Cashmere Silver, and Mineral White color options.
Information
Power and performance
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 258hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel motor that churns out 190hp/400Nm. Both the engines should come linked to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will get a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The car will also pack an 8.8-inch BMW iDrive touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera will be present.
Information
What about the pricing?
The pricing and availability details of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in India will be announced at the time of launch on January 21. However, it should carry some premium over the standard model, which is priced between Rs. 42.30-49.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India).