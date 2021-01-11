BMW has started accepting bookings for its 3 Series Gran Limousine in India. Interested customers can pre-order it via the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs. 50,000. First 50 customers will also receive a complimentary 'BMW Comfort Package' worth Rs. 1 lakh. It includes a coat hanger and a 10.9-inch iPad Air prefixed in the vehicle. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: At a glance

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be available in Luxury Line and M Sport trims. It will have a sloping roofline, the company's signature kidney grille, a wide air dam, an all-LED lighting setup, 17-inch V-spoke/18-inch dual-spoke alloy wheels, and a wheelbase of 2,961mm. It will come in Carbon Black, Melbourne Red, Cashmere Silver, and Mineral White color options.

Information Power and performance

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 258hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel motor that churns out 190hp/400Nm. Both the engines should come linked to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will get a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The car will also pack an 8.8-inch BMW iDrive touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera will be present.

Information What about the pricing?