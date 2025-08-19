You can now file updated tax returns for these assessment-years

The Income Tax Department has announced the facility to file updated returns (ITR-U) for the assessment years (AY) 2021-22 and 2022-23 using ITR-3 and ITR-4 forms. The announcement was made on the department's official X handle. The provision of updated returns under Section 139(8A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, enables taxpayers to correct mistakes/omissions in their original income tax returns or file a return if they missed the deadline.

Tax implications Additional tax liability may apply Taxpayers should also be aware that filing an ITR-U incurs an extra tax liability, which can go up to 50% of the extra tax and interest payable. This is a key consideration for those looking to file updated returns under this provision.

Form 1 Who can use ITR-3? The ITR-3 form is applicable to individuals/Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) with income from business or profession, share trading including futures and options, partnership in a company, unlisted equity shares, capital gains, and foreign assets/income. It also applies to the taxpayers whose income exceeds ₹50 lakh and who are not eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 or ITR-4 (Sugam).