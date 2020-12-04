Ahead of its launch in the US next week, Nissan has teased the 2021 KICKS SUV. It is likely to be slightly different from the model unveiled in Japan and Thailand earlier this year. As for the highlights, the KICKS will have an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin. It will be powered by an e-Power hybrid powertrain. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors 2021 Nissan KICKS: At a glance

The 2021 Nissan KICKS will have a hexagonal 'V-motion' grille, a muscular bumper with an X-shaped gloss black insert, and sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, thick cladding, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section will get a sculpted bumper, new boot lid, and wrap-around tail lamps.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The 2021 Nissan KICKS will have a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, fabric upholstery, and a flat-bottom power steering wheel. The vehicle will house a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for 'NissanConnect' suite. For safety, it will have multiple airbags, an intelligent rear-view mirror, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and intelligent cruise control.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 KICKS is expected to draw power from an e-Power hybrid powertrain used by the Thailand-specific model. The powertrain combines a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, petrol engine with an electric motor, which is fueled by a 1.57kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox, and delivers 127hp of power and 260Nm of peak torque.

Information What about the pricing?