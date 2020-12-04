Tata Motors has, as of November 2020, sold over 2,200 units of the Nexon EV in India since its launch in January this year. The demand for the battery-powered crossover has grown tremendously in recent months. Tata had rolled out the 1,000th Nexon EV in August this year, meaning the car attracted over 1,200 new customers within three months, i.e., between September and November.

Exteriors Tata Nexon EV: At a glance

The Tata Nexon EV has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek blacked-out grille, trapezoidal air dams, and silver skid plates. For lighting, it gets projector headlights, cornering fog lights, and LED tail lamps. On the sides, the crossover is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Nexon EV packs a 30.2kWh battery back and a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor. The combination makes 128.7hp of power and 245Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.9 seconds and delivers a range of 312km on a single charge.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Tata Nexon EV offers a five-seater cabin, featuring adjustable leatherette seats, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, which offers support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV also has twin airbags, rear parking sensors, power door locks, a central locking system, and ABS with EBD.

Pocket-pinch How much does it cost?