The new-generation Hyundai i20 has received over 25,000 bookings in India since the pre-orders for the premium hatch went live on October 28. As per the reports, the majority of the customers have opted for the feature-rich Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) trims. The 2020 i20 has an attractive design and offers several hi-tech features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and six airbags.

Exteriors Hyundai i20: At a glance

The new-generation Hyundai i20 is based on the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. It has an attractive front fascia, featuring an all-black cascading grille, a muscular bonnet, and swept-back headlights with integrated LED DRLs. The side profile has fluidic body lines, sleek ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear section reveals eye-catching Z-shaped LED tail lamps and a sculpted body-colored bumper.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2020 Hyundai i20 has a blacked-out 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also houses a 7-speaker Bose audio system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, the hatch gets six airbags, a rear-view camera, and Electronic Stability Control.

Engine Power and performance

The new-generation Hyundai i20 is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options. The 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol unit is available in two states of tune: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm. The 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor delivers 118hp/172Nm, while the 1.5-liter diesel engine generates 99hp/240Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 5-speed manual, a CVT, a 7-speed DCT, and an iMT gearbox.

Information How much does it cost?