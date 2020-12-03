Kawasaki is planning to launch the BS6-compliant version of its Ninja 300 motorcycle in India around March 2021, according to Autocar. It is likely to come with more localized components as compared to the outgoing model. As for the highlights, the bike will have an eye-catching look, a digital-analog instrument console, and shall draw power from a BS6-compliant 296cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will sit on a tubular steel frame and have a fully-faired design. It will feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike will have a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and designer alloy wheels. Further, it should have a curb weight of 179kg and a 17-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 296cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 39hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?