Bentley has launched a V8 version of its Flying Spur sedan. According to the automaker, this model focuses more on driving pleasure than rear-seat comfort. It packs a 542hp mill that allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and clock a top-speed of 318km/h. However, despite being a driver-friendly model, it does not miss out on Bentley's renowned craftsmanship and opulence.

Exteriors Bentley Flying Spur V8: At a glance

Bentley Flying Spur V8 has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a wide air dam, muscular bonnet, and rounded headlights. On the sides, it has blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels, while the rear section gets quad exhausts and vertically-positioned taillights. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,194mm and a ground clearance of 110mm.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

Bentley Flying Spur V8 has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it provides multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitor, an engine immobilizer, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Under the hood Power and performance

The Flying Spur V8 draws power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and generates 542hp/770Nm. It gets cylinder deactivation technology, which reduces accessible torque below 235Nm when the engine speed is below 3,000rpm. The sedan also has performance-centric adaptive air suspension, Bentley Dynamic Ride, torque vectoring, and drive dynamics control.

Information What about the pricing?