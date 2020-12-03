Marking the end of five decades of racing history, Volkswagen Motorsport has announced that it is terminating all motorsport initiatives to focus on electric mobility. Its workforce will be absorbed within Volkswagen AG's Wolfsburg headquarters.
According to the company, the ID.R electric race program will be crucial for the development of the future ID. family.
'Learnings from ID.R project will help make efficient electric vehicles'
"The deep technical expertise of the motorsport employees and the know-how gained from the ID.R project will remain with the company and will help us put further efficient models from the ID. family on the road," said Dr. Frank Welsch, Member of the Board of Management with responsibility for the Development Division.