Last updated on Jan 12, 2021, 12:05 am

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its Classic 350 cruiser motorcycle in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by approximately Rs. 2,000 and now starts at Rs. 1,63,566 for the single-channel ABS model. As for the highlights, the Classic 350 has an old-school design, an analog instrument console, and is powered by a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

New rates Take a look at the variant-wise prices

Royal Enfield Classic 350 costs Rs. 1,63,566 for single-channel ABS model, Rs. 1,71,574 for the Black (dual-channel ABS), Rs. 1,73,427 for the Gunmetal Grey (spoke wheels) model, and Rs. 1,85,257 for the Gunmetal Grey (alloy wheels) variant. The Airborne Blue/Stormrider Sand, Stealth Black/Chrome, and Orange Ember/Metallo Silver color options are priced at Rs. 1,81,904, Rs. 1,88,442, and Rs. 1,85,257, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

Design Meanwhile, here's recalling the Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits on a single downtube frame and comes with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded halogen headlight as well as mirrors. The bike has an analog instrument console, a bulb taillight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It has a kerb weight of 195kg and a 13.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 19.1hp and a peak torque of 28Nm. The mill comes linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?