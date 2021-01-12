-
Royal Enfield Classic 350 becomes costlier: Check new pricesLast updated on Jan 12, 2021, 12:05 am
-
Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its Classic 350 cruiser motorcycle in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by approximately Rs. 2,000 and now starts at Rs. 1,63,566 for the single-channel ABS model.
As for the highlights, the Classic 350 has an old-school design, an analog instrument console, and is powered by a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.
-
-
New rates
Take a look at the variant-wise prices
-
Royal Enfield Classic 350 costs Rs. 1,63,566 for single-channel ABS model, Rs. 1,71,574 for the Black (dual-channel ABS), Rs. 1,73,427 for the Gunmetal Grey (spoke wheels) model, and Rs. 1,85,257 for the Gunmetal Grey (alloy wheels) variant.
The Airborne Blue/Stormrider Sand, Stealth Black/Chrome, and Orange Ember/Metallo Silver color options are priced at Rs. 1,81,904, Rs. 1,88,442, and Rs. 1,85,257, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).
-
Design
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Royal Enfield Classic 350
-
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits on a single downtube frame and comes with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded halogen headlight as well as mirrors.
The bike has an analog instrument console, a bulb taillight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It has a kerb weight of 195kg and a 13.5-liter fuel tank.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 19.1hp and a peak torque of 28Nm. The mill comes linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
-
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.