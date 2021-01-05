Renault's upcoming KIGER crossover, which was showcased in concept form in November last year, will be unveiled in India on January 28. The car will be manufactured alongside the Nissan Magnite at the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai. It will also share its features, gearboxes, as well as engine options with the Magnite. Here's our roundup

Exteriors Renault KIGER: At a glance

The production-specific Renault KIGER will be nearly 80% similar to the concept model. It should sport a winged front grille with a Renault logo, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and LED headlamps. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Meanwhile, a roof-mounted spoiler, a central exhaust vent, and C-shaped taillights will grace the rear section.

Information Power and performance

Renault KIGER will be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices sourced from Nissan Magnite. They include a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol mill that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 99hp/160Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Renault KIGER should have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The crossover will also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera will be available for the safety of the passengers.

Information What about the pricing?