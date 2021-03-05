With an aim to boost sales, Hyundai dealerships in India are offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 on select models including the Santro, Grand i10 NIOS, and Aura. These deals are valid till the end of March and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Here are more details.

Key details A sneak-peek into the offers

Hyundai Santro is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The Grand i10 NIOS can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 45,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 30,000. The Aura compact sedan is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 50,000.

Car #1 Hyundai Santro: Price begins at Rs. 4.67 lakh

The Hyundai Santro features a horizontal slat grille, adjustable halogen headlamps, a power antenna, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, dual airbags, and a 6.95-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The hatchback is powered by a 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68.07hp/99.07Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Car #2 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Price starts at Rs. 5.19 lakh

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS offers an eye-catching design with a muscular bonnet, a radiator grille, roof rails, projector headlamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It has a spacious cabin with five seats, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, twin airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen console. It is available with an 83hp, 1.2-liter petrol motor; a 75hp, 1.2-liter diesel mill; and a 100hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor.

Car #3 Hyundai Aura: Price begins at Rs. 5.92 lakh