German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil its 2022 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe sedan later this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will have a sloping roofline, a tweaked front bumper, and star-spoke alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will sport a revised grille with chrome slats

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large grille with chromed slats, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 5-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, 'GT' lettering, and quad exhaust tips will be present on the rear end.

Interiors It will have a luxurious 4-seater cabin

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will have a luxurious 4-seater cabin with heated seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It will house an MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, parking cameras, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control should be available.

Engine It will run on a 4.0-liter V8 engine

The powertrain details of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe are presently unknown. However, current-generation GT 63 S variant has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes 630hp of power and 900Nm of peak torque. The range-topping GT 73e variant will reportedly pack a 4.0-liter V8 engine paired to a single electric motor and shall generate around 800hp of maximum power.

Information 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: Pricing and availability