Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed the 2021 iteration of its Qashqai compact crossover. It will go on sale in Europe later this year. The vehicle is slightly larger compared to its predecessor and sports a sharper design. It has a spacious cabin with a host of tech features and is available with two petrol engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car can be availed in 11 different colors

The 2021 Nissan Qashqai is based on the Common Module Family (CMF)-C platform and sports an eye-catching look. It features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, full-LED matrix headlights, and a wide air dam. The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. It comes in 11 different color options including five dual-tone schemes.

Interiors ProPilot driver assistance systems ensure safety

The 2021 Nissan Qashqai has a spacious cabin, featuring seats with massage function, front and rear USB charging ports, a 10.8-inch head-up display and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It also packs a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and wireless Apple Car Play. Multiple airbags and ProPilot driver assistance systems ensure the passengers' safety.

Power The vehicle is available with two petrol engine options

The 2021 Qashqai runs on a 1.3-liter mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine offered in two tunes: 138hp/240Nm and 156hp/260Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The same engine when mated to an Xtronic gearbox generates 156hp/270Nm. The car is also available with an e-Power setup, which uses a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill with an electric motor to churn out 187hp/330Nm.

Information 2021 Nissan Qashqai: Pricing and availability