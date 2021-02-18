-
Kawasaki has introduced an all-new Metallic Ocean Blue color variant for its W175 cruiser bike in Indonesia. It joins the existing Ebony and White shades.
The latest variant has a deep blue finish on the fuel tank as well as fenders and a golden-colored '175' badge on under-seat panels.
The bike is expected to be launched in India later this year.
Design
2021 Kawasaki W175 features a retro design
The Kawasaki W175 is an old-school cruiser bike with a flat-type seat, a peanut-shaped fuel tank, a rounded halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and LED turn signal lamps.
It rides on spoke wheels and sports an analog instrument console. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 1,930mm long, 765mm wide, and has a fuel capacity of 13.5-liters.
Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox
The Kawasaki W175 draws power from a 177cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 12.9hp of power at 7,500rpm and 13.2Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The bike has single-channel ABS
Suspension duties on the Kawasaki W175 are handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear.
For the safety of the rider, there is a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and single-channel ABS for improved handling.
Kawasaki W175: Pricing and availability
The Kawasaki W175 is expected to come to India later this with a price-tag of around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, Honda H'Ness CB350, and JAWA 42.