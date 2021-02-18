Japanese automaker Honda will reportedly launch the 2021 version of its CBR650R motorcycle in India next month. To recall, the bike was unveiled globally last year and comes with a refreshed look and new tech features. It draws power from a 649cc, inline 4-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has a sporty design

The 2021 Honda CBR650R has a sporty look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a stubby exhaust, a new steel mudguard, refreshed fairings, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, an under-seat USB Type-C charging port, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 208kg and a 15.4-liter fuel tank.

Information It shall run on a 94hp, 649cc engine

In India, the 2021 Honda CBR650R will draw power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 93.7hp and a peak torque of 63Nm.

Safety Showa's big piston forks take care of suspension duties

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda CBR650R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF BP) front forks and a 7-step mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

