Deliveries of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan motorbike, which was launched in India on February 11, have started. Owners of the first batch have received their adventure bikes. As for the highlights, the motorcycle sports a refreshed look and comes with new features. However, it retains the BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine of its predecessor. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike comes with Tripper Navigation system

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has a sloping fuel tank with guards, a rear luggage rack, a tan-colored seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The motorcycle packs a semi-digital instrument console with support for Tripper Navigation, a halogen headlight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It is offered in three new colors- Pine Green, New Granite Black, and Mirage Silver.

Information It runs on a 411cc air-cooled engine

The 2021 Himalayan draws power from a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 25hp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 4,000-4,500rpm.

Safety The motorcycle offers dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. The suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Pricing and availability