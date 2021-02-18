-
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander, with refreshed design and updated cabin, unveiledLast updated on Feb 18, 2021, 05:35 pm
-
Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi has unveiled the new-generation model of its Outlander SUV. Priced at $26,990 (roughly Rs. 19.64 lakh), it will go on sale in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico starting April.
The full-sized SUV comes with a refreshed design, an updated cabin, several off-road driving modes including Snow and Mud, as well as a 2.5-liter petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
The car sports a honeycomb mesh grille
-
The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander features a boxy design and a blacked-out grille with three horizontal slats. It houses a sculpted bonnet, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, split LED headlamps, DRLs, projector fog lamps, and wrap-around LED taillamps.
On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by dual-tone ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, large wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.
-
Information
Under the hood, it packs a 2.5-liter petrol motor
-
The 2021 Outlander draws power from a 2.5-liter petrol engine that delivers 178.5hp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the car are handled by an 8-speed CVT gearbox.
-
Interiors
The SUV comes with enhanced safety features
-
Inside, the new-generation Mitsubishi Outlander provides a dual-shade cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, a multifunctional steering wheel, 3-zone automatic climate control, and rear sunblinds.
It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 10.8-inch head-up display, and a 9.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Safety provisions include 11 airbags, ABS, EBD, parking sensors, and electronic stability control.
-
Information
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander: Pricing and availability
-
In the US, the new Mitsubishi Outlander carries a starting price-tag of $26,990 (approximately Rs. 19.64 lakh) and will go on sale starting April. At present, it is unclear if the car will make its way to the Indian market.