Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi has unveiled the new-generation model of its Outlander SUV. Priced at $26,990 (roughly Rs. 19.64 lakh), it will go on sale in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico starting April. The full-sized SUV comes with a refreshed design, an updated cabin, several off-road driving modes including Snow and Mud, as well as a 2.5-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car sports a honeycomb mesh grille

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander features a boxy design and a blacked-out grille with three horizontal slats. It houses a sculpted bonnet, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, split LED headlamps, DRLs, projector fog lamps, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by dual-tone ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, large wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Under the hood, it packs a 2.5-liter petrol motor

The 2021 Outlander draws power from a 2.5-liter petrol engine that delivers 178.5hp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the car are handled by an 8-speed CVT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV comes with enhanced safety features

Inside, the new-generation Mitsubishi Outlander provides a dual-shade cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, a multifunctional steering wheel, 3-zone automatic climate control, and rear sunblinds. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 10.8-inch head-up display, and a 9.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety provisions include 11 airbags, ABS, EBD, parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

