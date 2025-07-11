Joe Root slams his 37th century in Test cricket: Stats

In the ongoing third Test match at Lord's, Joe Root has recorded a superb century with his first run on Day 2. Root came to bat when England were 44/2 on Day 1. Since then, he has been part of two brilliant partnerships. Alongside Ollie Pope , he helped England get to 83/2 at lunch and 153/2 at tea. In the 3rd session, England lost Pope and Harry Brook. Thereafter, Root and Ben Stokes helped England get to 251/4 at stumps.who

Knock Root makes his bat do the talking Root has batted with a sense of purpose and calmness. He has worked hard on a sluggish surface and played as per merit. The third-wicket partnership between Root and Pope helped England recover. They added 109 runs. After tea, Pope and Brook were sent back before skipper Stokes joined Root. The two have thwarted India and played sensible cricket. Meanwhile, Root completed his hundred on the first ball of Day 2. However, Jasprit Bumrah eventually trapped him for 104.

Runs Root becomes 5th-highest centurion in Tests Root, who was unbeaten on 99 from 191 balls on Day 1, departed for 104 off 199 balls (10 fours). This is now Root's 37th Test century. He has steered clear of Steve Smith and Rahul Dravid (36 each) to become the 5th-highest centurion in Tests. Playing his 156th Test (284 innings), Root has raced to 13,219 runs at an average of 50.84. Apart from 37 tons, he owns 66 half-centuries.

Do you know? Root completes 7,000 runs in home Tests As per ESPNcricinfo, Root completed 7,000 Test runs on home soil (now 7,005). He got to the landmark with his 99th run during the contest. His current average is 54.72 at home. By surpassing his hundred, Root has now raced to 22 centuries at home (50s: 33).

Vs India 3,000 Test runs versus India; 11th hundred With his 45th run of the contest on Day 1, Root completed the mark of 3,000 runs versus India in Tests from 33 matches (60 innings). On Day 2, Root got to his 11th ton versus India (50s: 12). He has further taken his tally to 3,059 runs across 60 Tests at 57.71. This was Root's 8th century versus India on home soil as his tally includes 1,787 runs at 71.48 (50s: 6).

Do you know? Joint-most tons versus India in Tests Root's 11th century versus India in Tests is now the joint-most. He has equaled Australia's Steve Smith, who also owns 11 centuries against India. The next best batter with the most Test tons vs India are Ricky Ponting, Viv Richards, and Gary Sobers (8 each).