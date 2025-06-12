What's the story

A young Team India is set to take on hosts England in the five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

Shubman Gill will lead the side, with a fired-up Jasprit Bumrah spearheading the pace attack.

On the other hand, a spirited England will be led by Ben Stokes.

Over the years, Bumrah and Stokes have been involved in some riveting on-field battles.