Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Ben Stokes twice in Tests: Stats
What's the story
A young Team India is set to take on hosts England in the five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.
Shubman Gill will lead the side, with a fired-up Jasprit Bumrah spearheading the pace attack.
On the other hand, a spirited England will be led by Ben Stokes.
Over the years, Bumrah and Stokes have been involved in some riveting on-field battles.
Stats
A look at the stats
Stokes, who emerged as a versatlie batter for England, has been troubled by Bumrah in Test cricket.
In 10 Test innings, Bumrah has dismissed Stokes twice. The latter averages 27.00 in this regard.
Of the 161 total balls, the star Indian pacer has bowled 133 dot balls.
Stokes is yet to hit a six off Bumrah in the format.
Information
Majestic delivery that stunned Stokes in 2024
Stokes's dismissal against Bumrah in the 2024 Hyderabad Test grabbed quite a few eyeballs. The England skipper was awestruck on Day 1 by a Bumrah delivery that seamed away and knocked him over. Bumrah came round the wicket to dismiss Stokes.
Credentials
Numbers of Bumrah and Stokes
As has been the case, Bumrah will be pivotal for India in the impending England Test series.
The right-arm pacer has taken 60 Test wickets at an incredible average of 22.16 against England. No other Indian in the top 10 has a better average.
Meanwhile, Stokes owns 972 runs from 21 Tests at 24.92 against India. He also owns 40 wickets with his medium-pace.