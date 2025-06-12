What's the story

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has also piqued the interest of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Frankfurt are demanding around £85 million (€100 million) for Ekitike, who still has four years left on his contract with the club.

Ekitike is one of star forwards being eyed this summer.

We decode the scenario.