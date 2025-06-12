Manchester United enter race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike
What's the story
Manchester United have joined the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, according to Sky Sports.
The 22-year-old has also piqued the interest of Liverpool and Chelsea.
Frankfurt are demanding around £85 million (€100 million) for Ekitike, who still has four years left on his contract with the club.
Ekitike is one of star forwards being eyed this summer.
We decode the scenario.
Transfer strategy
Man United's search for a striker
United are actively looking for a striker, especially after signing Wolves's Matheus Cunha and are also considering Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.
According to Sky Sports, Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is one of the players on their radar.
The club has explored a potential deal for the striker through intermediaries with Sporting.
However, Ekitike is also one of the names in United's radar this summer.
Transfer targets
Sporting expect Gyokeres to leave this summer
Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim is a big admirer of Gyokeres, having managed him at the club.
The striker had a gentleman's agreement to leave for offers above £58 million (€70 million). However, Sporting denied the same. His release clause is around £84 million (€100 million). He scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season.
In total, he owns 97 goals in 102 matches for Sporting.
United are also expecting offers for players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony, with a preference for permanent sales or loans.
Duo
What about Chelsea and Liverpool's transfer window situation?
Chelsea signed striker Liam Delap earlier after activating his release clause. Enzo Maresca's side also has Nicholas Jackson. It remains to be seen whether they go hard for Ekitike, which will mean three striking options.
On the other hand, Liverpool might see Darwin Nunez leave which could open a door for them to land Ekitike.
Liverpool are closing in on playmaker Florian Wirtz for a record fee and have also signed right-back Jeremie Frimpong.
A left-back is also being eyed.
Do you know?
Chelsea asked for deal conditions of Ekitike two weeks ago
Eintracht director Markus Krosche revealed only the right price will see the club allow the forward leave. "If the price isn't right, then he will stay with us", told Wiesbadener Kurier. As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea never sent any bid and had only asked for deal conditions two weeks ago and Eintracht wanted €100m.