Conference League: Chelsea set record with 8-0 victory over Noah
Chelsea FC have broken a new record in the UEFA Conference League with a stunning 8-0 victory over Armenian Premier League side, Noah. The match was played at Stamford Bridge and saw Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku score a brace each. This win is now the biggest in the competition's short history, eclipsing Nordsjaelland's 7-1 win over Ludogorets in last season's group stage. Here's more.
Early challenges and dominant performance
The match started with a near upset as Noah's Goncalo Gregorio took a shot at Filip Jorgensen in the first three minutes. Felix also missed an open goal from inside the six-yard box, adding to Chelsea's early tension. However, the game quickly turned in Chelsea's favor when Tosin scored off Enzo Fernandez's corner kick, followed by Marc Guiu doubling the lead after Noah lost possession shortly after restart.
Chelsea's scoring spree continues
The goal fest continued as Axel Disasi scored from another corner kick. Felix then redeemed himself by skillfully lobbing one over Noah's goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich. Mykhailo Mudryk added a fifth goal with a stunning curling finish, taking the score to 5-0 before halftime. Felix scored his second goal of the match just before halftime, bringing the score to an incredible 6-0 at the break.
Nkunku seals Chelsea's record-breaking win
Despite a less urgent approach in the second half, Chelsea continued to dominate. With just over 21 minutes left on the clock, Nkunku found the net from a tight angle after his initial shot was saved. He then secured a penalty following a VAR review that confirmed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had been fouled inside the box. Nkunku converted this opportunity into another goal, cementing Chelsea's record-breaking 8-0 victory over Noah in the Conference League group stage match.
Chelsea top Conference League standings
After three matches, Chelsea are on top of the Conference League standings this season. Chelsea have smashed 16 goals in these three matches in addition to conceding three. Chelsea own the best goal difference of +13.