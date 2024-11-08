Summarize Simplifying... In short Chelsea Football Club made history with an 8-0 thrashing of Noah in the Conference League group stage match.

The Blues dominated the game with goals from Tosin, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi, Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Nkunku, who sealed the victory with a penalty kick.

This record-breaking win puts Chelsea at the top of the Conference League standings with a goal difference of +13. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chelsea won 8-0 against Noah (Image Source: X/@ChelseaFC)

Conference League: Chelsea set record with 8-0 victory over Noah

By Rajdeep Saha 04:22 am Nov 08, 202404:22 am

What's the story Chelsea FC have broken a new record in the UEFA Conference League with a stunning 8-0 victory over Armenian Premier League side, Noah. The match was played at Stamford Bridge and saw Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku score a brace each. This win is now the biggest in the competition's short history, eclipsing Nordsjaelland's 7-1 win over Ludogorets in last season's group stage. Here's more.

Match progression

Early challenges and dominant performance

The match started with a near upset as Noah's Goncalo Gregorio took a shot at Filip Jorgensen in the first three minutes. Felix also missed an open goal from inside the six-yard box, adding to Chelsea's early tension. However, the game quickly turned in Chelsea's favor when Tosin scored off Enzo Fernandez's corner kick, followed by Marc Guiu doubling the lead after Noah lost possession shortly after restart.

Goal fest

Chelsea's scoring spree continues

The goal fest continued as Axel Disasi scored from another corner kick. Felix then redeemed himself by skillfully lobbing one over Noah's goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich. Mykhailo Mudryk added a fifth goal with a stunning curling finish, taking the score to 5-0 before halftime. Felix scored his second goal of the match just before halftime, bringing the score to an incredible 6-0 at the break.

Final goals

Nkunku seals Chelsea's record-breaking win

Despite a less urgent approach in the second half, Chelsea continued to dominate. With just over 21 minutes left on the clock, Nkunku found the net from a tight angle after his initial shot was saved. He then secured a penalty following a VAR review that confirmed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had been fouled inside the box. Nkunku converted this opportunity into another goal, cementing Chelsea's record-breaking 8-0 victory over Noah in the Conference League group stage match.

Information

Chelsea top Conference League standings

After three matches, Chelsea are on top of the Conference League standings this season. Chelsea have smashed 16 goals in these three matches in addition to conceding three. Chelsea own the best goal difference of +13.