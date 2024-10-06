Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite being down to 10 men after James Ward-Prowse's red card, Nottingham Forest held their ground against Chelsea, securing a crucial draw in a tension-filled Premier League match.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer shone with his fifth league assist this season, contributing to Noni Madueke's equalizing goal.

Nottingham Forest displayed remarkable resilience (Photo credit: X/@ChelseaFC)

Premier League: 10-man Nottingham Forest secure crucial draw against Chelsea

By Rajdeep Saha 09:32 pm Oct 06, 202409:32 pm

What's the story Nottingham Forest displayed remarkable resilience in their Premier League matchweek 7 clash against Chelsea on Sunday, securing a valuable 1-1 draw. The first half of the game was marked by a cautious approach from both sides, resulting in no goals. However, the second half saw an increase in intensity with Chris Wood scoring for Nottingham Forest just four minutes after play resumed.

Chelsea's Madueke equalizes, Ward-Prowse sees red

Chelsea quickly responded to Wood's goal with Noni Madueke leveling the score in the 57th minute. The game took a dramatic turn when James Ward-Prowse was shown a red card for deliberately handling the ball to prevent a Chelsea goal. This was his second career dismissal at Stamford Bridge, leaving Nottingham Forest with just 10 players on the field for the remaining time.

Tensions flare as Chelsea seeks victory

Despite being a man down, Nottingham Forest successfully resisted Chelsea's attempts to secure a win. The match saw tensions rise between both teams, with an altercation involving Marc Cucurella and Neco Williams nearly leading to a brawl on the sidelines. However, Forest managed to hold their ground during the 13 additional minutes of play time, denying Chelsea any further goals.

Premier League standings after the draw

Following the draw, Chelsea maintain their fourth position in the Premier League with 14 points. Nottingham Forest trail by four points and sits at ninth place as they head into the international break. The match was a testament to Forest's determination and resilience, as they managed to secure a point against Chelsea despite being reduced to 10 players for a significant portion of the game.

Here are the match stats

Chelsea made 22 attempts with 8 shots on target. Forest had nine shots on target from 16 attempts. The Blues had 67% ball possession and clocked a passing accuracy of 87%. They also earned 11 corners.

Palmer clocks his 5th league assist this season

Chelsea's Cole Palmer assisted Madueke for his goal. Palmer clocked 25 goals and made 15 assists in 45 appearances during his first season at Chelsea. He was involved in 33 goals Premier League goals. He scored 22 goals and made 11 assists from 33 appearances across competitions last season. And now, with his five assists and six goals this season, he is involved in 51 goals for the Blues.

Palmer's match stats

As per Squawka, Palmer was superb for the Blues. He had nine touches in opposition box and managed to create 6 chances. Palmer has 6 shots and won 5/6 duels. He had 2 shots on target and won three fouls.

