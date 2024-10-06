Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy claim three-fers versus Bangladesh: Stats
India's Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy impressed with the ball versus Bangladesh in the first T20I held in Gwalior on Sunday. Pacer Arshdeep took 3/14 from 3.5 overs. Varun, who made a comeback to the T20I side after a long time, impressed with 3/31 from his four overs. Bangladesh folded for 127 in 19.5 overs. Here are the details.
Three wickets each for Arshdeep and Varun
Arshdeep handed India a dream start by removing Bangladesh openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon. Bangladesh were reduced to 14/2 in 2.1 overs. In the 7th over of the innings, Varun dismissed Towhid Hridoy before getting Jaker Ali in the 10th over. In the 14th over, the premier IPL spinner, sent Rishad Hossain back. Arshdeep then picked the final scalp of Mustafizur Rahman.
Arshdeep races to 86 wickets in T20Is
Playing his 55th T20I, Arshdeep now owns 86 wickets at an average of 18.26. As per ESPNcricinfo, in four games versus Bangladesh, he now owns 8 scalps at 11.50. In 14 home games, Arshdeep has raced to 23 scalps at 20.43. Arshdeep has been sensational this year with 27 scalps in 13 matches at 12.48.
Varun surpasses 100 T20 wickets
Varun's three scalps saw him get past 100 wickets in T20 cricket. He has attained the milestone in his 88th match. In 7 matches for India, he owns five scalps at 32.60. This was his maiden three-fer for India.