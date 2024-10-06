Summarize Simplifying... In short Hayley Matthews, a key player for the West Indies and Barbados, has achieved a historic milestone by taking 100 wickets in Women's T20 Internationals.

Matthews has claimed 100 WT20I wickets (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Women's T20 WC: Hayley Matthews achieves historic milestone

By Rajdeep Saha 09:10 pm Oct 06, 202409:10 pm

What's the story ﻿West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews has achieved a significant milestone in her cricketing career, by claiming her 100th wicket in Women's Twenty20 Internationals (WT20Is). This landmark achievement took place during a match against Scotland in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, held at the Dubai International Stadium. The right-arm off-break bowler dismissed Scottish opener Saskia Horley to reach this milestone.

Career breakdown

Matthews's contribution to West Indies and Barbados

Matthews has been a key player for both the West Indies and Barbados. Out of her 100 wickets in WT20Is, she has claimed a remarkable 98 for the West Indies. The remaining two were taken while representing Barbados. This impressive record underscores her consistent performance and significant contribution to both teams over the years.

Elite club

Matthews joins elite group of West Indies players

Matthews's achievement of 100 wickets in WT20Is places her in an elite group of West Indies players. She is only the second player from the Caribbean nation to reach this milestone in women's T20Is, following Anisa Mohammed who has a total of 125 wickets. This accomplishment further cements Matthews's status as one of the leading figures in West Indies women's cricket.

Performance

Breaking down Matthews' stats

Scotland Women scored 99/8 in their 20 overs versus the Windies Women. Matthews shone with 1/21 from her four overs. In 98 WT20I matches, she now owns 100 scalps at 17.64. For WI Women, she averages 17.47 with her economy rate reading 5.88. 48 of Matthews' wickets have come at home. She owns 40 scalps in away games with a further 12 scalps in 19 neutral venue games.