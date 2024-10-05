Summarize Simplifying... In short Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has voiced his surprise and disappointment over the BCCI's decision not to appoint Hardik Pandya as T20I captain in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Despite his disappointment, Harbhajan maintains respect for the chosen captain, Yadav.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, which includes Pandya and is set to begin on October 6. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in T20Is (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Harbhajan Singh expresses disappointment over Hardik Pandya's T20I captaincy snub

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:32 pm Oct 05, 202412:32 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has voiced his surprise and disappointment at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to overlook Hardik Pandya for the T20I captaincy. This unexpected move came despite Pandya being primed to succeed Rohit Sharma following his retirement from the format. Instead, Suryakumar Yadav was chosen to lead the team, a decision that has sparked debate among cricket enthusiasts and experts alike.

Captaincy debate

Harbhajan questions BCCI's decision on Pandya's captaincy

Harbhajan questioned the BCCI's decision during a recent interaction with Sports Yaari. He stated, "I was (surprised). Up to some extent, I was (disappointed). He was your vice-captain...when Rohit Sharma is not the captain, your vice-captain becomes the captain." The former spinner further added that if fitness issues were cited as a reason for not appointing Pandya as captain, it doesn't hold much weight given that there isn't T20I cricket throughout the year.

Empathy expressed

Harbhajan empathizes with Pandya's situation

Harbhajan expressed empathy for Pandya's situation, stating that losing the captaincy must be a significant setback for him. He said, "He came after winning the T20 World Cup and suddenly, it's a big setback for him." Despite his disappointment over Pandya's snub, Harbhajan maintained his respect for Yadav, describing him as a phenomenal player and a great guy who is very selfless.

Squad announcement

BCCI announces squad for upcoming Bangladesh T20Is

In related news, the BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh. The team includes Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma as wicketkeeper-batters, while Abhishek Sharma makes a return after being overlooked for the Sri Lanka T20Is. All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have also been included in the team. The series is set to commence on October 6 in Gwalior.