In short Simplifying... In short Gautam Gambhir's choices for India's coaching staff, including Ryan ten Doeschate and Jonty Rhodes, have been dismissed by the BCCI.

This marks a change from the BCCI's usual practice of allowing head coaches to select their support staff.

As Gambhir's debut as head coach for the T20I series in Sri Lanka approaches, the National Cricket Academy's coaching staff is expected to step in temporarily, with former all-rounder Abhishek Nayar being considered for a key role. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gautam Gambhir struggles to finalize support staff

Has BCCI rejected Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff picks for India?

By Parth Dhall 01:59 pm Jul 18, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Gautam Gambhir, the newly-appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team, is facing a baptism of fire while finalizing his support staff. As per several media reports, the BCCI has rejected his nomination of Morne Morkel, a former South African speedster, as the bowling coach. Morkel is also the fast-bowling coach of Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants. This comes after the cricket board also turned down Gambhir's previous picks - R Vinay Kumar and Laximipathy Balaji.

Staff rejections

Fielding coach selections also declined by BCCI

In addition to the bowling coach position, Gambhir's fielding coach picks have also been shrugged off by the BCCI. His selections included Ryan ten Doeschate and Jonty Rhodes. Besides, former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar seems to be the front-runner to join Gambhir's coaching staff. While no final decision has been made, Nayar is reportedly being considered for an assistant or batting coach role due to his successful track record.

Information

No free hand to Gambhir?

Historically, the BCCI has allowed head coaches to freely select their support staff, a practice observed during the tenures of previous coaches Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid. However, Gambhir's experience suggests a shift in this approach.

Temporary measures

Interim support staff expected as Gambhir's coaching debut nears

Gambhir is set o begin his Team India coaching stint with the T20I series in Sri Lanka. As the series closes in, the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaching staff is expected to serve as interim support. Gambhir and the board continue to draw plans for the coaching setup ahead of the white-ball leg. It will be interesting to see how Gambhir's maiden series as India's head coach pans out.

Appointment

Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid

Gambhir was appointed Team India's head coach after the BCCI interviewed him and WV Raman for the role. Earlier this month, the former replaced legend Rahul Dravid, whose tenure came to an end. Under the latter's tutelage, India went on to win the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Notably, Gambhir helped Kolkata Knight Riders claim their third IPL title after re-uniting with the franchise, as mentor, in November 2023.