Has BCCI rejected Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff picks for India?
Gautam Gambhir, the newly-appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team, is facing a baptism of fire while finalizing his support staff. As per several media reports, the BCCI has rejected his nomination of Morne Morkel, a former South African speedster, as the bowling coach. Morkel is also the fast-bowling coach of Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants. This comes after the cricket board also turned down Gambhir's previous picks - R Vinay Kumar and Laximipathy Balaji.
Fielding coach selections also declined by BCCI
In addition to the bowling coach position, Gambhir's fielding coach picks have also been shrugged off by the BCCI. His selections included Ryan ten Doeschate and Jonty Rhodes. Besides, former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar seems to be the front-runner to join Gambhir's coaching staff. While no final decision has been made, Nayar is reportedly being considered for an assistant or batting coach role due to his successful track record.
No free hand to Gambhir?
Historically, the BCCI has allowed head coaches to freely select their support staff, a practice observed during the tenures of previous coaches Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid. However, Gambhir's experience suggests a shift in this approach.
Interim support staff expected as Gambhir's coaching debut nears
Gambhir is set o begin his Team India coaching stint with the T20I series in Sri Lanka. As the series closes in, the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaching staff is expected to serve as interim support. Gambhir and the board continue to draw plans for the coaching setup ahead of the white-ball leg. It will be interesting to see how Gambhir's maiden series as India's head coach pans out.
Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid
Gambhir was appointed Team India's head coach after the BCCI interviewed him and WV Raman for the role. Earlier this month, the former replaced legend Rahul Dravid, whose tenure came to an end. Under the latter's tutelage, India went on to win the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Notably, Gambhir helped Kolkata Knight Riders claim their third IPL title after re-uniting with the franchise, as mentor, in November 2023.