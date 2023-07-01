Sports

Duleep Trophy 2023: Saurabh Kumar claims career-best eight-wicket haul

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 01, 2023 | 12:43 pm 2 min read

Saurabh took 11 wickets in the game.

Central Zone comprehensively defeated East Zone by 170 runs in the first quarter-final of the 2023 Duleep Trophy, securing a place in the semis. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar was pivotal to their victory as he claimed 11 wickets in the game including a career-best eight-wicket haul in the final innings. His brilliance meant East Zone were folded for 129 while chasing 300. Here's more.

A sensational spell from Saurabh

Saurabh did the damage in the first innings as well, claiming 3/46 in 12 overs. However, the all-rounder was at his lethal best in the final innings as he took wickets for fun. Such was his brilliance that none of the East Zone batters could touch the 25-run mark. He ended with figures worth 8/64, his best in First-Class cricket.

Saurabh races past 250 FC wickets

During the course of the game, Saurabh also raced past 250 FC wickets. He now owns 259 wickets in 61 games at an average of 24.57. Meanwhile, Saurabh recorded his 20th fifer and seventh match 10-wicket haul. The all-rounder has also scored 1,882 FC runs with the bat at 27.27. The tally includes two tons and 11 fifties.

Call-up to the Indian team

Notably, Saurabh earned his maiden Team India call-up in the home Test series against Sri Lanka last year. The 30-year-old was also a part of the Test team for the away Test series against Bangladesh in December 2022. Though the southpaw did not get opportunities in these series, the UP cricketer is certainly on the selectors' radar.

How did the match pan out?

Manisankar Murasingh claimed a fifer as Central Zone were folded for 182 while batting first in Alur. Though East Zone bowlers were brilliant, their batters let them down as they could manage 122 in the first outing. Central Zone batters displayed an improved show in their second innings and posted 239. Saurabh's eight-fer in the last innings powered Central Zone over the line.

