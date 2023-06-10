Sports

Ravindra Jadeja becomes fourth-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners in Tests

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 10, 2023, 01:57 am 2 min read

Ravindra Jadeja has become the fourth-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners in Test cricket (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja has become the fourth-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners in Test cricket. He achieved the mark on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final versus Australia at the Kennington Oval. Jadeja claimed a brace as Australia ended the day on 124/4 at stumps, gaining a lead of 296. Jadeja bowled well as he scripted a massive record.

Jadeja surpasses Bedi's tally of 266 scalps

Jadeja bowled nine overs, claiming 2/25. He dismissed Steve Smith and Travis Head. Jadeja has now raced to 267 scalps at 24.25. He surpassed former Indian legend Bishen Singh Bedi in terms of wickets (266) to rise to fourth. Rangana Herath leads the show with 433 scalps. Daniel Vettori is second with 362 wickets. Derek Underwood holds third place with 297 wickets.

Seventh-highest wicket-taker for India

Jadeja is now the seventh-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format after going past Bedi. Anil Kumble (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (474), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Zaheer Khan (311), and Ishant Sharma (311) are ahead of the star all-rounder. Among spinners, Jadeja is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India.

Breaking down the numbers of Jadeja

Jadeja has claimed 194 scalps on home soil at an average of 20.45. He has 10 five-wicket hauls with the best of 7/42. In away matches (home of opposition), Jadeja has claimed 69 scalps from 23 matches at 34.50. He has managed two five-wicket hauls. In neutral venues, the senior spinner has grabbed for scalps at 31.50, having played two matches.

