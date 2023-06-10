Sports

2023 French Open: Casper Ruud demolishes Alexander Zverev in semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 10, 2023, 01:05 am 2 min read

Casper Ruud has reached the 2023 French Open final after overcoming Alexander Zverev in straight sets (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Casper Ruud has reached the 2023 French Open final after overcoming Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Ruud won the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 to reach his second successive Roland Garros final. He will now face Novak Djokovic in the summit clash on Sunday. Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz in four sets (6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1). Here we present the key stats.

3rd Grand Slam final for Norway's Ruud

24-year-old Ruud has raced to an 18-9 win-loss record at Roland Garros, including 34-17 at Grand Slams. He has reached his third Slam final (2022 French Open and 2022 US Open). However, he is yet to win the coveted prize. Ruud also claimed his 17th win on clay in 2023 (17-5). Meanwhile, Ruud has raced to a 1-1 H2H record versus Zverev.

Here are the match stats

Ruud served five aces compared to Zverev's three. Ruud committed one double fault to his opponent's two. He had a 71% win on the first serve and a 55% win on the second. He converted 6/10 break points.

Ruud's journey to the final

In the first round, Ruud overcame Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. He downed Giulio Zeppieri in the second round, winning 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. In the third round, Ruud overcame Zhang Zhizhen 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4. In the round of 16, Nicolas Jarry was beaten 7-6, 7-5, 7-5. Ruud beat Holger Rune in the quarters, winning 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Fourth Scandinavian male to reach three-plus Grand Slam finals

As per Opta, with a victory over Zverev, Ruud is now the fourth Scandinavian male to reach three or more Grand Slam finals, after Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander, and Stefan Edberg.

