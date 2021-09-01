2021 US Open: Novak Djokovic advances to the second round

Djokovic beat Hulger in four sets to advance

Men's singles world number one in tennis - Novak Djokovic - has advanced to the second round of the 2021 US Open. Djokovic, who is vying for a Calendar Slam, survived against Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 in four sets. The Serbian international won a successive 22nd Grand Slam match and will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. Here's more.

Djokovic beats Rune in two hours and 15 minutes

Djokovic took two hours and 15 minutes to overcome Rune in front of the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Notably, teenager Rune suffered from cramps in the final two sets. After his win, Djokovic took to Twitter and said: "Much respect to Holger. We'll see you back here again my friend I'm sure of it @usopen #USOpen."

Cramping lets down Rune as Djokovic lauds him

Rune was visited by the trainer on multiple occasions in the final two sets as he received treatment on his upper legs for apparent cramping. "Unfortunately, my fitness let me down. I started cramping already at the beginning of the third set. From there on, it was tough," Rune said. Djokovic lauded Rune for going with dignity and finishing off the match.

Djokovic serves 17 aces against Rune

Djokovic served 17 aces in the match but also committed seven double faults. He converted eight of the 14 breakpoints. He won 111 points and sealed seven games in a row. Djokovic won 70 service points as compared to Rune's 52.

Zverev continues his unbeaten run, beats Querrey in straight sets

Alexander Zverev continued his unbeaten run to 12 matches after defeating American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. "I hope in two weeks' time I'll be on an 18-match winning streak," said Zverev. Zverev, who could face Djokovic in the semis, said he is going to try and provide a challenge. He also said about keeping the level up to beat the Djoker.

A look at some of the crucial results

Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt David Goffin (BEL x27) 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 Hubert Hurkacz (POL x10) bt Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 Gael Monfils (FRA x17) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Vasek Pospisil (CAN) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) 2-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

Griekspoor downs Jan-Lennard Struff in five sets

Djokovic's next opponent, Griekspoor, beat Jan-Lennard Struff 2-6, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a five-set thriller. Griekspoor served 30 aces in the match. It's the first time he has reached the second round of a Grand Slam event. He is ranked 121 in the world.

