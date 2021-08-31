Two new teams to be introduced in IPL 2022

Two new IPL teams to be introduced in 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness two new teams from the 2022 season. In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited bids for the two new franchises on Tuesday. The move was finalized by the IPL Governing Council on Monday. Reportedly, the interested bidders will have to buy the tender document by October 5.

Process

After the bidders buy the tender document, the IPL officials will carry out a technical evaluation. The two franchises will be sold after that. It is understood that the minimum bid price for each of the two franchises will be Rs. 2,000 crore. As per ESPNcricinfo, six cities, including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Cuttack are in the fray for buying the teams.

Statement

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid," the BCCI said in a statement.

Details

It has been learned that successful bidders can own the franchises indefinitely. The BCCI announced the launch of the bidding process on Tuesday. However, the board is yet to reveal other relevant details. Notably, interested bidders are allowed to pick more than one bid document, which costs Rs. 10 lakh. However, they will be allowed to own just one franchise.

Model

Last year, the BCCI had hinted at expanding the cash-rich league for the 2022 season. Now, the introduction of two new teams formally makes the IPL a 10-team affair. This model was operational in the past when Kochi Tuskers and Pune Warriors India were introduced. Interestingly, the last time when over eight franchises featured in the IPL was in 2013.

Information

The BCCI last conducted bidding for new franchises in 2015. Back then, Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions had replaced Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Both CSK and RR were handed two-year suspensions from the IPL (2016 and 2017).