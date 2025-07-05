NVIDIA becomes world's most valuable company, overtaking Apple, Microsoft

NVIDIA's advanced chips are essential for training large AI models, making it a major beneficiary of the current AI investment boom. Tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, and Tesla are all racing to build massive AI data centers. This has created unprecedented demand for NVIDIA's processors. The company's worth has skyrocketed from some $500 billion in 2021 to nearly eight-fold its valuation today, nearing the $4 trillion mark.

Market dominance

More valuable than UK's entire stock market

NVIDIA is now more valuable than the combined worth of the Canadian and Mexican stock markets. Its market value also exceeds that of all UK-listed companies put together. The company's shares rose 2.2% to $160.6 in morning trading on Thursday, further boosting its market value above its US tech rivals. Since hitting a recent low on April 4, amid market jitters over President Donald Trump's global tariffs announcement, NVIDIA's stock has rebounded over 68%.