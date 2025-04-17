Trump administration wants to ban DeepSeek in the US: Report
What's the story
The US government is considering penalties on China's DeepSeek, The New York Times reported.
The Donald Trump administration is mulling measures that would bar DeepSeek from buying US technology, and limit access to its services for Americans.
The move comes after the government restricted NVIDIA's sale of artificial intelligence chips to China.
Investigation
House Select Committee probes chip sales
The House Select Committee, tasked with investigating national security threats from China, has launched an inquiry into NVIDIA's chip sales across Asia.
The investigation comes as part of a wider effort to examine the tech giant's business dealings with Chinese companies.
The probe seeks to find out if NVIDIA knowingly provided DeepSeek with critical technology for AI development, possibly breaching US regulations.
Fallout
NVIDIA's potential losses and response
NVIDIA has warned of a potential loss of $5.5 billion as the US government has decided to curb exports of its H20 AI processor designed for China. The company is currently assessing the situation and preparing for possible repercussions from these restrictions.
Complexity
NVIDIA can't sell its most powerful chips to China
America has banned the exports of NVIDIA's most powerful chips to China since 2022.
This is because it is worried that the advanced technologies might be used by China to improve its military capabilities.
The Trump administration wants the US to maintain its lead in the global AI race at any cost.