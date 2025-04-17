What's the story

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) venture, xAI, has introduced a new 'memory' feature for its Grok chatbot.

The facility is designed to give Grok a competitive edge against top chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

With the memory function, the bot can remember information from previous interactions, allowing it to offer more personalized recommendations based on your preferences.