Musk's Grok now offers personalized answers based on past conversations
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) venture, xAI, has introduced a new 'memory' feature for its Grok chatbot.
The facility is designed to give Grok a competitive edge against top chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.
With the memory function, the bot can remember information from previous interactions, allowing it to offer more personalized recommendations based on your preferences.
Comparison
Grok's new facility mirrors those of rivals
Grok's new memory feature is reminiscent of one already present in ChatGPT, which recently expanded its capabilities to reference a user's entire chat history.
Google's Gemini also uses a memory function that tailors responses for individual users.
The official Grok account on X said, "Memories are transparent. [Y]ou can see exactly what Grok knows and choose what to forget."
Availability
Memory feature currently in testing
The memory feature for Grok is currently in beta testing and can be accessed on Grok.com as well as the Grok iOS and Android apps.
However, this new function is not yet available to users located within the European Union (EU) or United Kingdom (UK).
Users have control over their data; they can disable the memory feature from the Data Controls page found within settings.
Future plans
xAI plans to integrate memory feature into Grok's X experience
xAI has announced its plans to integrate the memory feature into the Grok experience on X. This move will further enhance user interaction with the chatbot.
You can also delete individual "memories" by pressing the icon under the memory from Grok's chat interface on the web (Android soon as well).