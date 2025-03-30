'Takedown Tesla' protests erupt across US against Elon Musk
What's the story
Protests against electric vehicle maker Tesla, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, erupted across the US on Saturday.
The demonstrations were part of a global movement called "Tesla Takedown," aimed at challenging Musk's political influence and controversial actions.
Activists gathered at Tesla locations in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Minnesota, and Texas—the automaker's home state.
They chanted slogans like "Hey, hey! Ho! Ho! Elon Musk has got to go!" outside a showroom in Dublin, California.
Movement details
Global movement targets Musk's political influence
The "Tesla Takedown" campaign was launched by a group of disgruntled Tesla owners, celebrities including actor John Cusack, and Democratic Party lawmaker Jasmine Crockett.
The protests sought to challenge Musk's position as the head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Donald Trump's regime.
The aim was to take on his electric vehicle company, Tesla, which is also a major source of his wealth.
International response
Protests extend beyond US borders
The "Tesla Takedown" protests in response to Musk's attempts to cut the federal government of staffing and budgets weren't confined to the US alone. Demonstrations erupted in Canada and Europe as well.
The movement was targeting 500 protests across the globe, 200 in the US alone. Despite smaller turnouts in Europe, the anti-Musk sentiment was similar, with protesters holding up signs criticizing Musk's actions.
Government reaction
Musk's response to protests and potential consequences
President Trump called the attacks on Tesla "domestic terrorism," threatening to send "terrorist thugs" to El Salvador prisons.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed to prosecute those masterminding and funding such crimes.
However, evidence indicates these attacks were perpetrated by individual offenders.
The protests have triggered a debate—will peaceful protesters face consequences meant for extremists if the government or law enforcement start treating all anti-Tesla actions as criminal acts?
Wealth impact
Musk's wealth and influence in the spotlight
Musk is the world's richest person, with a net worth of $420 billion, and owns about 13% of Tesla.
His wealth has allowed him to contribute significantly to political causes, including over $260 million to the America PAC, which has been involved in political activities.
This financial power has invited criticism and increased scrutiny of Musk's political influence through his business ventures.