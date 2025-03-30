What's the story

Protests against electric vehicle maker Tesla, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, erupted across the US on Saturday.

The demonstrations were part of a global movement called "Tesla Takedown," aimed at challenging Musk's political influence and controversial actions.

Activists gathered at Tesla locations in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Minnesota, and Texas—the automaker's home state.

They chanted slogans like "Hey, hey! Ho! Ho! Elon Musk has got to go!" outside a showroom in Dublin, California.