Summarize Simplifying... In short Isak Andic, the founder of the global fashion chain Mango, tragically died after falling from a cliff.

Born in Turkey and later moving to Spain, Andic turned Mango into a fashion powerhouse with nearly 2,800 stores worldwide.

His innovative approach, including quick adaptation to fashion trends and hiring big names for marketing, helped Mango achieve a turnover of €3.1 billion in 2023. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 71-year-old businessman was hiking with relatives near the Montserrat caves

Mango clothing chain founder dies after falling 100m from cliff

By Chanshimla Varah 09:45 am Dec 15, 202409:45 am

What's the story Spanish clothing retailer Mango's founder, Isak Andic, has died in a mountain accident near Barcelona. The 71-year-old businessman was hiking with relatives near the Montserrat caves when he slipped and fell more than 100 meters (328 feet) from a cliff. His death was confirmed by both police and his company on Saturday. "He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values," CEO Toni Ruiz said.

Legacy and tributes

Andic's legacy at Mango and tributes from colleagues

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, Andic moved to Catalonia, Spain, in the 1960s and established Mango in 1984. Under his leadership, the company grew into one of Europe's largest fashion groups, with nearly 2,800 stores around the world. Andic was one of Spain's richest with a net worth of $4.5 billion, Forbes reported. His entrepreneurial vision saw Mango grow rapidly across Spain and internationally into markets such as Portugal and France.

Economic impact

Andic's impact on Spanish economy and global fashion industry

The company recorded a turnover of €3.1 billion in 2023. Mango is known for quickly adapting production to the latest fashion trends while keeping prices low. The company largely outsources production to cheaper areas like Turkey and Asia. Andic's legacy includes hiring high-profile names like Kate Moss and Penelope Cruz for marketing campaigns, and his vision of a single brand name bolstered Mango's global presence.