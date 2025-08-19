Angelina Jolie to move abroad when kids turn 18

Property details

Where does Jolie live currently?

Jolie currently resides in a historic Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz, which she bought in 2017 for $24.5 million. The property is 11,000 square feet with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. She reportedly never wanted to live full-time in LA but was bound by a custody arrangement with Pitt, which has now been settled. The former couple has six children together.