Angelina Jolie to move abroad when kids turn 18
What's the story
Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to move abroad permanently once her youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18. The decision comes after her divorce from Brad Pitt and amid a trend of US celebrities relocating overseas. "That humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here," she had told The Hollywood Reporter earlier.
Property details
Where does Jolie live currently?
Jolie currently resides in a historic Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz, which she bought in 2017 for $24.5 million. The property is 11,000 square feet with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. She reportedly never wanted to live full-time in LA but was bound by a custody arrangement with Pitt, which has now been settled. The former couple has six children together.
Celebrity relocations
Other celebrities who have moved abroad
Jolie's potential move comes amid a trend of US celebrities moving overseas. Jimmy Kimmel recently revealed he had obtained Italian citizenship, while Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi moved to England's Cotswolds in late 2024. Comedian Rosie O'Donnell confirmed earlier this year that she had relocated to Ireland. Richard Gere also announced his decision to move to Spain. Meanwhile, Jolie is set to reunite with Mr & Mrs Smith director Doug Liman for an upcoming spy thriller, The Initiative.