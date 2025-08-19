Next Article
TV actors should get National Awards: Sooraj Barjatya, Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly, best known from Anupamaa, recently said TV actors should finally get recognized at the National Awards: "We work very hard; it'll be nice to have some validation."
Director Sooraj Barjatya agreed, saying he believes TV stars deserve the honor too.
Their argument for TV actors' recognition
Barjatya pointed out that TV is its own art form and takes serious effort—he admitted directing just one episode would take him a week!
Ganguly also highlighted how film and digital creators get national recognition, but TV actors are often overlooked despite their tough schedules.
Their call for recognition got even louder during the pandemic, when TV shoots kept going while films paused.