Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite battling health issues, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is planning a final farewell to his fans with two more shows.

His previous tours were cancelled due to a lingering spine injury from 2019, which was worsened by a 2003 quad bike accident.

The Black Sabbath frontman's determination for a proper goodbye reflects his enduring connection with his fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Black Sabbath will reunite. It will be a one-off concert, however

Ozzy Osbourne eyes Black Sabbath reunion for final performance

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:16 pm Dec 12, 202407:16 pm

What's the story Despite battling health issues, legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne is eager to perform one last time. He wants to reunite with his former Black Sabbath bandmates for this farewell concert. Geezer Butler, in a recent interview, revealed that Osbourne wants the original members—including Tony Iommi and Bill Ward—to join him on stage. However, Butler clarified if the reunion happens, it would be a one-time event with no subsequent tours.

Farewell details

Osbourne's wife shared insights into his final show plans

Earlier this year, Osbourne's wife Sharon Osbourne, during her Cut The Crap tour in London, shed light on Osbourne's plans for his final show. She hinted at his determination to have one last performance despite health challenges. As per Rolling Stone, she said, "He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly.'"

Health challenges

Osbourne's health struggles led to tour cancelations

Although Osbourne performed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, he was forced to cancel all dates for his Europe and UK farewell tour, scheduled to begin in Finland in May 2023. The Black Sabbath frontman explained he was still struggling to recover from a spine injury he suffered in 2019, rendering it impossible for him to go on tour. The injury aggravated the damage from a 2003 quad bike accident crash.