Drake has filed a lawsuit against Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing them of artificially boosting the popularity of Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us".

The suit alleges that UMG used tactics like bots and payola, and even manipulated Apple's Siri to direct users to the track.

Drake sues Spotify-UMG for artificially boosting Lamar's diss track

What's the story In a shocking turn of events, Canadian rapper Drake has sued Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify. The artist claims that the two companies colluded to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us. The lawsuit was filed on Monday in a Manhattan court by Drake's company Frozen Moments LLC, Billboard first reported. Here's what exactly happened.

Allegations

Drake accused UMG of illegal 'scheme' to inflate Lamar's song

The lawsuit alleges UMG ran an illegal "scheme" involving bots, payola, and other tactics to boost the streaming numbers for Lamar's track. The petition, obtained by Variety, reads UMG "engaged in conduct designed to artificially inflate the popularity of Not Like Us...including by licensing the song at drastically reduced rates to Spotify and using 'bots.'" This is especially surprising as both Drake and Lamar are distributed by UMG.

Denial

UMG denied allegations of undermining its artists

Responding to the allegations, a Universal Music Group rep told Variety, "The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue." They added that their marketing and promotional campaigns follow the highest ethical practices. The rep also dismissed Drake's legal arguments as "contrived and absurd," stressing that fans choose the music they want to hear.

Additional claims

Drake's lawsuit also implicates Apple Inc

The lawsuit also hints that UMG may have used similar tactics with other streaming services. It claims UMG paid or approved payments to Apple Inc. to have its voice-activated digital assistant Siri intentionally misdirect users to Not Like Us. The petition further states, "UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices," but instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves."

Legal charges

Drake's legal team alleges violation of RICO Act

Drake's attorneys contend that UMG violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a law commonly employed in criminal cases against organized crime. They also allege deceptive business practices and false advertising under New York state law. The filing is a "pre-action" petition at this stage, a process under New York law that seeks to obtain information before filing a full lawsuit.

Ongoing feud

Drake's legal battle follows personal feud with Lamar

This lawsuit comes after a string of personal diss tracks by Lamar against Drake earlier this year. In those songs, Lamar accused Drake of having relationships with underage women and hiding children from the public. Although he initially responded with his own songs, Drake later deleted them from his social media handles and stayed quiet. The feud was reignited after the surprise release of Lamar's new album GNX on Friday.