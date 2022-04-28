Entertainment

'Going to rest': Andrew Garfield to take break from acting

Apr 28, 2022

Andrew Garfield has decided to take break from acting (Photo credit: Twitter/@Netflix_CA)

We can hear hearts shattering. And why wouldn't they? After all, Hollywood heart-throb Andrew Garfield has expressed a desire to take a break from acting in a recent interview. In what was a jam-packed year or so for the English-American actor—including multiple projects and his second Academy Award nomination—Garfield said he is "going to rest for a little bit." Here's more on this.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bagging an Oscars nomination (for tick, tick... BOOM!) is something many would consider the zenith in any actor's career.

Also, after his return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield has become a fan favorite.

Online appeals for a third installment of The Amazing Spider-Man have been raging, too.

Thus, the actor backing out of the limelight at this juncture gains importance.

What he said 'Need to just be a bit ordinary for a while'

"I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while," Garfield told Variety. Talking about the stress that comes along with the awards season, the Hollywood actor expressed his readiness to rest. "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

Work He most recently appeared in 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

Apart from tick, tick... BOOM!, the 38-year-old has been busy with The Eyes of Tammy Faye as well as the FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven in recent months. Understandably, he wishes to dial the notch down a bit. "I'm actually really happy and excited to be very quiet and very still and take some time to just be," Garfield told People.

Information Simone Biles, Kendrick Lamar inspired Garfield to take plunge

Garfield acknowledged that the fact that he can consider taking time off has its privileges. But this decision came after being inspired by a few fellow celebrities like athlete Simone Biles and rapper Kendrick Lamar, who have stepped away from the spotlight. "I really admire anyone who can forego the temptation of having to be always on the up and up," he said.