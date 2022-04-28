Entertainment

'Om: The Battle Within' teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur's never-seen-before avatar

'Om: The Battle Within' teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur's never-seen-before avatar

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 28, 2022, 01:07 pm 2 min read

Makers finally drop 'Om: The Battle Within' teaser

Ahead of its July 1 release, Om: The Battle Within finally got a teaser. Dropping the introductory clip on social media on Thursday, studio banner ZEE Studios marked the countdown for the film's arrival. And, going by the clip, lead star Aditya Roy Kapur will turn into a hardcore action star with relentless firing, killing, and bombarding. Here's a breakdown of the teaser.

Context Why does this story matter?

The news of Roy Kapur leading the action-thriller surfaced in November 2020.

Produced by ZEE Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, the venture was initially targeting a 2021 release date, but COVID-19 significantly delayed things.

Separately, this is the first time Roy Kapur will try this genre.

Now, Bollywood doesn't lack in action heroes department, so we expect him to have innovation in store.

Teaser Treat for action lovers

Coming to the around one-minute-long clip, it's going to be heaven for action lovers. There are men flying, vehicles crashing, machine guns running, and a lot of muscles on display. Other than that, we understand that our protagonist has forgotten his identity and he must fight this battle (whatever it is) multiple times in order to solve the puzzle of his past.

Twitter Post Catch the clip here

Comments But where is novelty?

Makers don't give us any understanding of what's happening, but we'll wait for the trailer(s) to get the insight. That's okay. But where they totally miss the mark is the novelty factor with the action sequences. All that's happening onscreen seemed similar to what Hrithik Roshan did in War or Tiger Shroff did in Baaghi 3. Is the hero the only thing new here?

Release BO clash: It'll be 'Om' v/s 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Directed by Kapil Verma, Om co-stars Sanjana Sanghi. Although the teaser didn't feature her, the young actor had earlier said that she has a meaty part for which she also had to undergo action training. Releasing on July 1, the film will clash with R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Written and directed by Madhavan, it's based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan.