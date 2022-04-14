Entertainment

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' teaser: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba v/s Manjulika

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 14, 2022, 12:22 pm 2 min read

Kartik Aaryan is a ghostbuster in 'Bhool Bhuliayaa 2' (Photo credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan)

The first teaser for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out! This clip of the horror comedy, starring actor Kartik Aaryan, gave us a feeling that the film will have a high dose of entertainment and fun, as is seen in most of Aaryan-led movies, except Dhamaka (2021). Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the flick is slated to hit the cinema halls on May 20, 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the previous part that released in 2007, Akshay Kumar played the character of psychiatrist Dr. Aditya Shrivastava.

Aaryan seems to have stepped in for that role and as we have seen in his earlier performances, we can expect Aaryan to give his own spin to this character.

Also, seeing Rajpal Yadav in his role as Chhote Pandit from the first instalment felt nostalgic.

Trailer What does the teaser show?

The teaser opens with the music-less song Ami j tomar shudhu j tomar in Shreya Ghoshal's voice from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. As it plays, we see the visuals of a mansion, the chandeliers switching off one by one, which finally leads us to the main door. The teaser gets exciting when we see the backside of a roaring Manjulika. Enter Roohi Baba aka Aaryan.

Details Meet Rooh Baba

Sporting a black bandana, black printed kurta and a black pair of harem pants, Rooh Baba welcomes us, as Chhote Pandit does a nazar utaarna ritual. And, that's when the signature tune of Bhool Bhulaiyaa gets played in the backdrop. While sharing the teaser, Aaryan wrote, "Rooh Baba is coming, beware Manjulika!" Barring these three characters, we don't see any other in the teaser.

Cast Meet the star-studded cast of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The upcoming film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles. Upon release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will clash with Kangana Ranaut's action-packed spy thriller Dhaakad. Aaryan will next be seen in Captain India, Freddy, and Shehzada among others.